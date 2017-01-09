Tamale Keep Fit Club organizes health screening for members

About 200 members of the Tamale Keep Fit Club, have benefited from a health screening exercise organized at the Fuo Community Hospital.

They went through eye screening, hepatitis B and C, HIV, Blood Pressure, Sugar and haemoglobin levels.

The event formed part of series of activities marking the Club's 25th Anniversary.

The Club's Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Zakaria, implored members to strengthen their fitness status.

He emphasized the need for deeper collaboration and a united group mandated to promote healthy lifestyles through regular exercise.

Alhaji Mohammed Zakaria said members' busy schedules should not affect the Club's objective.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fuo Community Hospital, Alhaji Sumaila Zakaria, called for routine health check-up.

He proposed a minimum of three to six months for medical check-up as a means of ensuring healthy lifestyles.

The Tamale Keep Fit Club was officially inaugurated on Monday December 4, 1995.

Group Captain Francis Darko Kumi, then Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Council (NSC) inaugurated the Club.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana