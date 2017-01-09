Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Headlines | 9 January 2017 07:39 CET

Ghana’s 7th parliament – The age dynamics [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

The New Parliament of Ghana, which is the seventh in the 4th Republic, is made up of relatively younger legislators who will serve for at least 4 years.

This is as a result of the high number of relatively young new entrants after the 2016 December parliamentary elections.

While this cannot be used to accurately predict the effectiveness or quality of work of the House, it suggests a high level of interest in national politics and governance by the youth.

The infographic below captures the brief facts on ages of MPs in the new Parliament.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

it is better to be late than to be called the late
By: KOJO DUFFU ANNAN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img