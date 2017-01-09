Ghana’s 7th parliament – The age dynamics [Infographic]

The New Parliament of Ghana, which is the seventh in the 4th Republic, is made up of relatively younger legislators who will serve for at least 4 years.

This is as a result of the high number of relatively young new entrants after the 2016 December parliamentary elections.

While this cannot be used to accurately predict the effectiveness or quality of work of the House, it suggests a high level of interest in national politics and governance by the youth.

The infographic below captures the brief facts on ages of MPs in the new Parliament.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana