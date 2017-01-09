Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 9 January 2017 00:04 CET

11 Ghanaians Murdered In Togo

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Eleven Ghanaians have reportedly been murdered in Togo.

It is not clear who committed the act but Police sources in Togo say Ghanaian passports and voters’ ID cards were found on the bodies.

The victims, who were beheaded and shot, are believed to be Bimoabas living around Bunkprugu and Chereponi in the Northern region..

They were believed to be victims of “modern Day slavery” from Northern Ghana and were returning home after a yearlong toiling in farm fields of wealthy commercial farmers in Nigeria.

There is a common practice in the two poverty stricken districts where parents of teenagers are often tricked to enter a year agreement with some rich individuals from Nigeria, according to a resident of Saboba, Yaw ‘Operator’.

The parents are promised good jobs and improved living condition for their wards before the teenagers are handed over to their new masters after an initial amount is paid, Starr News gathered.

A former assemblyman for Wanjuga in the Northern region Kofi Kwadwo Daniel who visited the hospital where the victims were sent to in Togo, has told Starr News’ Eliasu Tanko that the bodies have been deposited at a morgue in Kara, a town in Togo.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Chereponi Hajia Mary Naboku has confirmed the incident.

The Togo Police, according to reports, are therefore asking Ghanaian residents living around Chereponi, Bunkprugu and Saboba to come to Kara to see if their relatives were involved.

The development comes on the back of the swearing in of a new Ghanaian President, a ceremony which was attended by the Togolese leader Faure Gnassingbé on Saturday, January 7.

In 2005, 44 Ghanaian travelers were murdered in The Gambia in a similar fashion, while the new President Nana Akufo-Addo was foreign affairs minister of Ghana.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Owelle, thank God You won, please dont fail to be the peoples man you are.The Presidency of Nigeria is for You 2015 if you do very well take a clue from "Fashola"
By: Prince Inno Mbanefo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img