8 January 2017

Only “Foolish People” Don’t Govern Well – Rev. Martey

Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey
Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey

The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rt. Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey has described President Nana Akufo-Addo as a “wise man” who can govern the nation well.

Speaking on GHone TV ahead of Nana Addo’s swearing-in on Saturday, Rev. Martey who was a staunch critic of the Mahama-led administration said only “foolish people” do not govern their nation well.

“When wise people rule the citizenry become happy and as I know Nana he is a wise man…I hope that the mistakes that have been made in the past he will not repeat them.

“It is only foolish people who do not govern well…some of us we will speak today and always because we want Ghana to be a better place,” Rev. Martey said Saturday.

He added that God rescued Ghana with Nana Addo’s election victory because the country was heading in the wrong direction.

He also promised to speak against the ills of the current administration since his only desire is to ensure that Ghana becomes a better place for future generations.

‘I am a servant of God and I am obliged to speak the truth. God saw what was happening to us in the past, we spoke against it and we were insulted. We thank God he has listened to us. Some of us will speak today, tomorrow and in the future against ills of society,’ he stated.

Nana Addo was sworn-in as the fifth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square on Saturday.

