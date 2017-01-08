Leave The Beef & Chase The Faeces

When democracy and Kakistocracy undergoes redox reaction, propaganda and pettiness becomes the by-products.

It is good to criticize but, it must be a constructive one. If a critique is only for propaganda to achieve political points, and serve as a conduit for mischief and malice, then I am sorry.

The new term on social media "plagiarism". Those who have had no experience in producing a write up of one A4 sheet, not to talk of a complete long essay or thesis are also galloping in ignorance with the word.

Even when an unqualified apology has been rendered in a humble and honest manner, some political "robots" are still moving on the path that took them to opposition. Believe me you, if this is the kind of opposition that the new Akufo-Addo government would face, I see no better opposition that could drive government to be compliant and align to the social contract with the masses. Pettiness at the highest order. No wonder Cholera killed more Ghanaians than Ebola did in some countries but, our leaders nearly accepted the testing of Ebola vaccine in Ghana.

The content and import of the speech has been ignored, and so called plagiarism has taken the wheel of conscience. Such an unfortunate attitude is synonymous to ignoring the beef of a cow and chasing the faeces.

I am very sure, a vast majority of the people riding on the horse called plagiarism knows next to nothing about the content of the manifesto of the NPP, which has formed the new government. It is this manifesto, that we can better assess their performance to make informed decisions in the next general elections.

George W. Bush repeated Prof. Thomas Woodrow Wilson's quote without in-text reference, but of all the scholars in the United State of America, no kakistocratically nonsensical noise was heard. Even the quote being said to have been plagiarized by the new government is rebuttably presumed to be second hand to Prof. Thomas Woodrow Wilson.

Typical of some Ghanaians. We hold on to the King James version of the Holy Bible, yet it makes no sense to us when we read it.