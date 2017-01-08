Statement: JOY Congratulates President Nana Akufo- Addo

Congratulations Mr. PRESIDENT, Nana Akuffo-Addo, THE 5th President of Ghana.

You dreamt, you worked, you fought by any means, you humbled yourself and you now hold the symbol of Authority to serve Ghanaians.

God fought for you Mr. President because you humbled yourself but He resisted the proud, that the living may know He God rules in the affairs of men, Dan 4:17.

Your elections has once again lifted the dignity of Ghanaians in the comity of nations as peace loving people, intelligent but will always ask God's help to resist any form of oppressors rule with all their will and might forevermore.

The road to the battle field sees to be the battle itself. But now is the beginning of the battle to restoring the dignity and excellence of the Presidency, the battle against poverty, against any form of oppression of businesses, against proud thievery of national assets and finally to creating wealth by industrialising every single natural resources that Ghana has been endowed with.

We've no doubt that in the multitude of all-inclusive counselling and government your Presidency will be secured. So that at the end of your term, Ghanaians will thank God for your life for having entrusted their sovereignty in you to serve them.

Everything has been set to help you succeed Mr. President in your beautiful and joyful time but the greatest enemy of anyone is first himself.

You will succeed, FEAR NOT and continue in your humble nature.

Congratulations Mr. President once again from the team of JOY2012 and my own accord.