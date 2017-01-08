Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Press Release | 8 January 2017 23:38 CET

Statement: JOY Congratulates President Nana Akufo- Addo

By Jacob Osei Yeboah

Congratulations Mr. PRESIDENT, Nana Akuffo-Addo, THE 5th President of Ghana.

You dreamt, you worked, you fought by any means, you humbled yourself and you now hold the symbol of Authority to serve Ghanaians.

God fought for you Mr. President because you humbled yourself but He resisted the proud, that the living may know He God rules in the affairs of men, Dan 4:17.

Your elections has once again lifted the dignity of Ghanaians in the comity of nations as peace loving people, intelligent but will always ask God's help to resist any form of oppressors rule with all their will and might forevermore.

The road to the battle field sees to be the battle itself. But now is the beginning of the battle to restoring the dignity and excellence of the Presidency, the battle against poverty, against any form of oppression of businesses, against proud thievery of national assets and finally to creating wealth by industrialising every single natural resources that Ghana has been endowed with.

We've no doubt that in the multitude of all-inclusive counselling and government your Presidency will be secured. So that at the end of your term, Ghanaians will thank God for your life for having entrusted their sovereignty in you to serve them.

Everything has been set to help you succeed Mr. President in your beautiful and joyful time but the greatest enemy of anyone is first himself.

You will succeed, FEAR NOT and continue in your humble nature.

Congratulations Mr. President once again from the team of JOY2012 and my own accord.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

Truth is the most valuable thing we have. Let us economize
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img