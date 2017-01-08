Happiness Ride Cape Coast Over Akufo - Addo’s Investiture

Over hundreds of New Patriotic Party (N.P.P) sympathizers in Cape Coast North Constituency in the Central Region went into an excitement following the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the fifth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

Some of the principal streets in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast have been decorated with NPP paraphernalia with some party aficionados’ dressed up in fancy costume designed with NPP colours to express their joy of Nana’s presidency.

A ‘die hard’ supporter of the party, Ampaben Kotoku expressed his excitement of Nana Addos presidency to Cape FM reporter Maxwell Attah

“I’m happy for Nana’s presidency. He’s the best man for Ghana and I’m optimistic he will deliver on his promises” he said.

Cape Fm reporter Maxwell Attah who visited many places in the regional capital report that, many traders at Abura and Kotokuraba markets were happy over Nana Addo’s investiture ceremony, however called on Nana Akuffo Addo’s NPP- led administration to deliver on their promises especially the free SHS education and one district one factory.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo won 2016 Presidential election with 5,716,026 votes representing 53.85% leaving his closest contender Ex President John Dramani Mahama with 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40% of the valid vote cast.

Nana Akufo-Addo 72-year-old, a lawyer, had earlier made two unsuccessful attempts at the presidency. He contested and lost 2008 and 2012 Presidential election to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidates, John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama respectively.

The swearing-in and inauguration of the Fifth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana saw the attendants of foreign dignitaries, head of states including Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former presidents of Ghana.

Story by; Maxwell Attah || Cape Fm

