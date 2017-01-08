US envoy commends Charlotte Osei

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - Head of the United States' delegation to Ghana's Presidential inauguration, Madam Linda Thomas-Greenfield, says Ghana should recognise and honour the extraordinary work of the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei.

She told the GNA in an interview that although the Commissioner has come under serious pressure during the electoral process, she had remained strong and ensured a successful and transparent election.

Madam Thomas-Greenfield, US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of African Affairs, who led a team of election observers to Ghana during the elections and also represented President Barack Obama at the Inauguration of President Akufo-Addo, commended Mrs Osei for fortitude under pressure.

'She was battered by both parties because she was doing the right thing and she stayed strong and stood against tremendous pressure from all sides and I think Ghana ought to commend her' Madam Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said the Commissioner carried what was an almost impossible task of ensuring a free and transparent election, and did it with tremendous professionalism, and thus deserved accolades for her efforts.

'We all pressured her, every single one of us. We all called her: Charlotte, what's going on? And she stood strong. I think she deserves to be recognised by your country,' she stated.

The Electoral Commissioner was heavily criticised for some of the decisions she took in the build-up to and during the electoral process, but was able to organise and deliver a successful election.

'I think Charlotte did prove everybody wrong. She proved that, not just because she is a woman, but because she is a professional, that she could do the job. I don't think gender matters in this case. However I do think that we should work harder, to provide opportunities for women to show their stuff at these senior levels' she reiterated.

She said we will soon get to a point where it will have women as President and Vice President, seeing as the country has some amazing professionals and in light of the fact that more and more women were stepping up to positions of authority across Africa.

'I do believe that women rule differently than men, that women are more sensitive to the needs of people. Africa, as we saw with President Sirleaf in Liberia, is ready for another female president.'

GNA