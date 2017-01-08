Korle-Bu Hospital honours staff

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - Management of Korle Teaching Hospital has honoured its staff and departments for their outstanding contributions towards improving the healthcare of patients and the institution for the year 2016.

In all 18 workers emerged as overall best workers from various departments while 92 staff were picked as best workers from their respective departments including obstetrics and gynecology, child health, medical , surgery, general service, security among others.

Two departments, the obstetrics and gynecology and medical directorate emerged as best sub-BMC and best directorate for the year 2016.

Those honoured were given certificates with citation of their selfless commitment and boldness to the course of their duty.

Speaking at a get- together in Accra, Dr Gilbert Buckle, Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said the event was to serve as a source of motivation for staff members to deliver their best in their respective departments.

He said the gesture was in line with the hospital's vision of motivating staff in creating a sense of belonging, and that management, with the support of the board, would continue to sustain the award ceremony to encourage others to work hard.

Dr Buckle congratulated the award winners and expressed the hope that the awards would make them true ambassadors of hard work, dedication and commitment.

He thanked the staff for their contribution and urged them to rededicate themselves to achieve more in the years ahead.

Some of the workers who spoke with the Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation to management of the hospital for recognising their work and urged their colleagues to work hard and show love to the patients for the betterment of the hospital.

