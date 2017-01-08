Akufo Addo’s $1M   Largesse And One Factory Concept Will Enhance Human Development

As a human rights activist and an enthusiast of the human rights approach to development, I jumped for joy when during the 2016 electioneering campaign, the NPP Party proposed some expedient policies such as one million dollars per constituency, one district one factory and one village one dam in the northern part of Ghana.

Interestingly, a myriad of extant literature reveals that in 1972, the Senegalese jurist, Keba M’baye, ignited the debate on the right to development. M’baye argued that the right to development must be embraced as human rights, and consequently, the international community gracefully advanced the debate and reached a consensus (Barsh 1991).

It must however be noted that the Declaration on the Right to Development was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 4 December 1986, first proclaimed this inalienable right, declaring that everyone is “entitled to participate, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realized (UN 1986).”

The United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development unequivocally establishes development as a right and puts people at the centre of the development process.

The Declaration clearly states: “development is a comprehensive process with a view to improving “the well-being of the entire population and of all individuals on the basis of their active, free and meaningful participation in development and in the fair distribution” of the resulting benefits.

It must also be emphasised that the idea of development through equity and justice was captured in the United Nations Charter (UN 1945).

More importantly, the sections of the preamble to the Charter place emphasis on the promotion of social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

The preamble however stresses on the application of international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social development of all peoples (UN 1945).

Thus, Article (55) of the Charter addresses the need to promote higher standards of living, full employment, and conditions of economic and social progress and development, with a view to fostering stability and well-being (UN 1945).

In addition, the right to development is detailed in articles (22-28) of the universal declaration of human rights (UN1948), and both articles (1) of the two international covenants- civil and political rights and economic, social and cultural rights (UN 1966).

Interestingly, however, the 1968 Tehran world conference further emphasises the need for the right to development (UN 1968).

Take, for example, Article (12) of the 1968 Tehran Proclamation stresses on the gargantuan chasm between the developed and the developing countries which makes it impossible to realise human rights in the international arena.

Thus Article (13) of Tehran Proclamation stresses that “since human rights and fundamental freedoms are indivisible, the full realization of civil and political rights without the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights is impossible” (UN 1968).

Moreover, the Tehran proclamation acknowledges that the realisation of civil and political rights may not be feasible without the realisation of economic, social and cultural rights. Indeed, such assertion reinforces the indivisibility and interdependence of human rights and democracy.

In other words, per the right to development, development is shifting from the conventional approach to human rights approach, whereby the focus is on equity and social justice (Mansell and Scot 1994).

It was against that background that the international community agreed to work synergistically to assist the underdeveloped nations in line with the provisions of the UN Declaration on the Right to Development.

Thus far there have been concerted efforts by the international community to concretise the Right to Development by implementing the eight Millennium Development Goals with a view to developing a global partnership for development (Alston 2005).

Apparently, the MDGS came to an end at the end of 2015 and replaced with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Under the Sustainable Development Goals, every country would be obliged to meet the targets set therein (UN 2015).

Let us face it, though, as the international community heads toward implementing and monitoring the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agenda, the human development approach remains useful to articulating the objectives of development and improving people’s well-being by ensuring an equitable, sustainable and stable world.

In hindsight, human development – or the human development approach- is about expanding the richness of human life. It is an approach that is focused on people and their opportunities and choices.

In reality, human development focuses on improving the lives of people rather than assuming that economic growth will lead, automatically, to greater wellbeing for all.

In other words, human development is about giving people more freedom to live lives they value. In effect, this implies developing people’s abilities and giving them a chance to improve upon their lives.

Take, for example, educating a large number of children would build their skills, but it is of little, or no use if they are denied access to jobs, or do not have the right skills for the local labour market.

In sum, human development is, basically, about more choices. It is about providing people with opportunities, not insisting that they make use of them. For no one can guarantee human happiness, and the choices individuals make are for their own good.

The human development approach, developed by the economist Mahbub Ul Haq, is encapsulated in the Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s work on human capabilities, often framed in terms of whether people are able to “be” and “do” desirable things in life. Examples include-Beings: well fed, sheltered, healthy; Doings: work, education, voting, participating in community life (HDR 2015).

Apparently, since 1990, 2 billion people have been lifted out of low human development, extreme income poverty has been reduced by more than a billion. Every region of the world has seen Human Development Index (HDI) gains (HDR 2015).

In a grand scheme of things, the process of development – human development - should at least create an environment for people, individually and collectively, to develop to their full potential and to have a reasonable chance of leading productive and creative lives that they value.

Thus, in a great scheme of things, policy options for enhancing human development through work have to be built around three broad clusters: (1) creating more work opportunities to expand work choices, (2) ensuring workers’ well-being to reinforce a positive link between work and human development and (3) targeted actions to address the challenges of specific groups and contexts. An agenda for action to build momentum for change is also needed pursuing a three-pillar approach—a New Social Contract, a Global Deal and the Decent Work Agenda (UNDP, 2015).

“Work is intrinsic to human development. From a human development perspective, the notion of work is broader and deeper than that of jobs or employment alone” (HDR 2015).

As a matter of fact and observation, when positive, work provides benefits beyond material wealth and fosters community, knowledge, strengthens dignity and inclusion. Nearly a billion workers in agriculture, 450 million entrepreneurs, 80 million workers in health and education, 53 million domestic workers, 970 million voluntary workers contribute to human progress globally (HDR 2015).

In a way, over the years, work has contributed considerably to impressive progress in human development. However the progress has been uneven with significant human deprivations and large human potentials remain unused (UNDP 2015).

Obviously, Ghana is not immune from the global exigencies of development, thus any advantageous policies such as one district one factory, one million dollars one constituency and one village one dam in the northern part of Ghana that will bring about prosperity in the long run, must be embraced by all and sundry.

K. Badu, UK.

Feedback must please be forwarded to: [email protected]

