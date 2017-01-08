General News | 8 January 2017 21:53 CET
Photos: Akufo-Addo fulfills his 'father's dream' to become President
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana's 5th President of the 4th Republic at a ceremony held at the Black Star Square Saturday.
The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by at least over 6,000 people comprising 11 Presidents from some African countries namely, Nigerian, Equitorial Guinea, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, and Liberia among others.
Myjoyonline.com has put together some pictures from the ceremony.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].