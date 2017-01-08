Photos: Akufo-Addo fulfills his 'father's dream' to become President

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana's 5th President of the 4th Republic at a ceremony held at the Black Star Square Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by at least over 6,000 people comprising 11 Presidents from some African countries namely, Nigerian, Equitorial Guinea, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, and Liberia among others.

