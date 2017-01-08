Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 8 January 2017 21:53 CET

Photos: Akufo-Addo fulfills his 'father's dream' to become President

By MyJoyOnline

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana's 5th President of the 4th Republic at a ceremony held at the Black Star Square Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by at least over 6,000 people comprising 11 Presidents from some African countries namely, Nigerian, Equitorial Guinea, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, and Liberia among others.

Myjoyonline.com has put together some pictures from the ceremony.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

The end justify the mean, they say, but that does not mean the beginning of a thing is not important
By: Richard Asare
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img