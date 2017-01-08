'We're going to serve Ghanaians with humility' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government would serve Ghanaians with humility and a new attitude to bring the needed change in the country.

He promised to build on the 'solid economic foundation' laid by former President John Kufuor to deliver on his campaign promises.

'We will let something good come out for them [Ghanaians] to know that we have good plans for them,' he told residents of Kyebi at a thanksgiving service held in his honor by Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II on Sunday.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com