Did Angels Really Come Down From Heaven To Vote For Akufo-Addo? 2

“Owners of dogs will have noticed that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they will think you are god. Whereas owners of cats are compelled to realise that, if you provide them with food and water and shelter and affection, they draw the conclusion that they are gods” (Christopher Hitchens).

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: SOME CRITICAL PERSPECTIVES

There is appears to be something wrong with Owusu Bempah’s mentation profile as he has been living a bold, naked lie all this while.

He is a “mental case” with no mean standing in the religious-spiritual realm linking Ankaful, Pantang and Accra psychiatric hospitals.

We therefore wonder if he is rationally, pragmatically capable of being the forerunner of President-elect Akufo-Addo, or the hoped-for missing link in the long chain of Darwinian evolution.

The likes of Owusu Bempah should cease their elitist pandering to the ruling class and rather build a critical mass, to wit, joining the poor masses in the trenches and gutters to overthrow social injustice, inequity, and institutional corruption thorough such means as liberation theology, Progressive Christianity, engaged spirituality, compassionate conservatism among others.

The days of armchair pulpit-bullying are gone, gone forever. Furthermore, the idea that “heaven” is somewhere in the visible skies is as absurd as Owusu Bemaph’s illogical, mostly earthly lies.

Why can’t the poor and underprivileged also enjoy their “heaven” right here on earth just as the likes of Owusu Bempah and their political friends and colleagues are already doing, even while they encourage their followers to wait on Christ?

Is “heaven” only for the rich and the privileged? Bob Marley (“Get Up, Stand Up):

“But if you know what life is worth

“You would look for yours on earth

“And now you see the light

“Stand up for your right…

Is it not high time that we left God alone and take responsibility for our behaviors, actions and inactions, and thoughts?

It is as though God has a religion. Of course, God has no religion! Only humans do!

IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FOR OWUSU BEMPAH

Which “heaven” did Owusu Bempah’s angels come down from to vote for Akufo-Addo?

How many of these angels voted for Akufo-Addo? And how? Were they captured in the bloated voter’s register?

Were the angels Asantes, Ewes, Gas, Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), Burkinabes, Ivorians, or Togolese?

Why did they not vote for the others some of whom were/are also Christians?

Is Akufo-Addo the only chosen one amongst the presidential candidates? Is God now a respecter of persons, if in fact the answer to the latter question is in the affirmative?

Could it be these angels who hacked into the computer systems of the Electoral Commission (EC)?

Is Madam Charlotte Osei, the chairperson of the EC not a Christian, too, reportedly a member of Nicholas Duncan-Williams’ church Action Chapel International? Didn’t Duncan-Williams too see this coming?

Did Madam Osei not see these angels coming down from heaven to vote for Akufo-Addo? And why did she not prevent them from voting in the first place since those angels were not Ghanaians? Did these angels, for the sake of argument, rig the general elections for Akufo-Addo and the NPP?

While Duncan-William reportedly voted for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), didn’t it occur to him and other Christians like him that these angels and Owusu Bempah’s God wanted them to vote for Akufo-Addo?

Didn’t President Mahama’s Assemblies of God’s pastor also see this momentous-setting epoch coming? What happened to their prophetic mandates? Could it be that they were they all sleeping while on duty?

Did those “Christian” angels also vote for Muslim Bawumia?

Did Owusu Bempah’s angels vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton?

Does Owusu Bempah’s God prefer America’s Electoral College to the Popular Vote? Or vice versa?

Why did these angels sit by while Justice Adzakumah, a member of Let My Vote Count (LMVCA) permanently lost his left eye so Akufo-Addo and only Akufo-Addo could become Ghana’s president?

THE TYPICAL HYPOCRITICAL NATURE OF THE SELF-PROFESSED SPIRITUAL AND RELIGIOUS GHANAIAN

“All men of God are corrupt—Prophet Emmanuel Kobi.”

The typical self-processed spiritual and religious Ghanaian would have us believe that he truly loves God unconditionally but, not unsurprisingly, he:

Is unpatriotic.

Hates his fellow man.

Allows children to study under trees.

Steals from and impoverishes his fellow Christians.

Votes for and supports corrupt politicians and public office holders who steal from the public purse and thereby makes his and his nation poor.

Detests his nation and engages in open defecation everywhere.

Consistently preaches about heaven in the skies and makes earth hell for those not in his thieving political and evangelical class.

Allows foreigners to steal his natural resources and pollutes his country because of what a few at the top stand to gain at the expense of national development.

Destroys his educational system.

Attends a church that is “a den of thieves.”

Enslaves virgin girls under a system called ritual servitude.

And so on!

This typical spiritual and religious Ghanaian bribes his God with lies, fake prophecies, and wicked, hypocritical hearts and thinks that that alone constitutes sound scientific, technological knowledge-based platform for industrial development.

In effect, the likes of Owusu Bempah however make it seem as though God lives in a “heaven” replete with open defecation, institutional corruption, organized crime, galamsey-related population, under-tree schools, schadenfreude political insults, and dubious judgment debts.

In a nutshell, the likes of Owusu Bempah are “babies with sharp teeth” not “babies with brains.” Ghana might as well move on without this dangerous cabal of snake-oil salesmen and political theologians.

CONCLUDING REMARKS

This claim that the EC’s computer system was hacked into after the 2016 general elections still remains unresolved.

Perhaps it was a hoax, perhaps it was not.

Whatever may have been the nature of this claim, it is still a serious allegation that must be thoroughly investigated by officials with forensic expertise in cyber-attacks and other cybercrimes in order to bring it that needed closure which is required to preserve the functional and operational integrity of the EC and its computerized system.

The EC itself, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Parliament, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), think tanks, the intelligence community, and all the political parties and their leaderships must be involved in this exercise.

For this is a serious matter bordering on national security and the integrity of the state itself. This is the time to put aside partisan politics, egos, and ideological differences to create the space for effectively dealing with an issue that potentially threatens Ghana’s budding “democracy.” This is long overdue.

Perhaps Owusu Bempah’s prophetic outlandishness that angels actually came down from heaven to vote for Akufo-Addo signifies something more suspiciously ominous, a prophetic front that could as well have been coded language or cipher for a pre- or post-election operational scheme deemed rather denser than the emotional labyrinth of his orchestrated prophetic magical realism.

This Owusu Bempah’s prophetic fabulation could as well have been a diversionary feint covering this hacking thing, among others. These angels voting for Akufo-Addo constitutes an egregious illegality. Most significantly, we do not need “dogs” and “cats” in the house, that political house where Christopher Hitchens’ “dogs” and “cats” are kept. We simply cannot overstate this.

What is more, we could be dealing with a mind that could be as diabolically complex as the ambigrams employed in Dan Brown’s classic novel “Angels & Demons,” since we still are neither not too sure nor clear as to whether Owusu Bempah’s angels are indeed “demons” or “angels.”

The experts should find this out for us!

We shall return with Part 3.