NGO donates medical equipment to Senya Health Center

By GNA

Senya Beraku (C/R), Jan. 7, GNA - Brown Baggio Enterprise, a non-governmental organization has presented a number medical equipment's valued at 45,000 Euros to the management of Senya Beraku Health Center.

The items include wheel chairs, beds and a monograph x-ray machine.

Mr Kenneth Assibu Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Organization, said the donation is his company contribution towards the effective running of the center.

Mr Brown, who is currently based in Italy, said 'being a citizen of Senya Traditional Area, I feel it is my cardinal responsibility to make my impact felt on my community and the nation as a whole since the Almighty God has open the way for me to succeed in life'.

He said the cost of the equipment includes its shipment and other freight expenses.

Mr Brown appealed to government to waive taxes on equipment's and other materials meant for charity activities.

He assured the management of the center of more assistance in the coming year and advised them to ensure proper maintenance of the items.

Ms Phideline Kafui Tsey, Awutu- Senya District Public Health Nurse who received the items thanked the donors for their kind gesture, saying the items will be used for their stated purposes.

She appealed to other citizens of the area to emulate the example of Brown Baggio Enterprise to enable the Center provide the required health care service for people in the area.

GNA

