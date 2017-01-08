Hannah Tetteh commissions Atwer project

Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Atwer (C/R), Jan. 8, GNA - A GH¢ 72,000.00 multi-purpose project to serve as a community durbar ground and a market for Atwer-Bebiaaniha-Odumase Community in Awutu Senya West District has been inaugurated.

The structure was built by Madam Hannah Serwaa Tetteh the former Member of Parliament for the area, with funding from her share of the Common Fund.

Madam Tetteh thanked people in the district for giving her the chance to represent them at the parliament and rallying behind her to bring development to the area.

She urged them to continue to see themselves as one people to able to sustain the communal spirit they have developed.

Madam Tetteh pledged to respond to their call whenever the need arise, saying 'when there is a change of government it does not mean development should came to a halt'.

She urged citizens of Atwer-Bebiaaniha-Odumase to take good care of the facility.

Nana Kweku Asare, Odikro of Atwer, in an address read on his behalf, said they are most grateful to Madam Tetteh for the socio-economic initiatives the area benefited during her tenure.

Later, Madam Tetteh and Nana Asare unveiled a plaque to signify the inauguration of the facility.

Madam Tetteh also cut a tape at the Obrechire CHIP Compound where she spent a total of GH¢ 63,000.00 to up-grade its status.

GNA

