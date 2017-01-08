Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
We all need to support the President to succeed- Sunyani residents

By GNA

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh/Daniel Ashietey, GNA

Sunyani, Jan. 7, GNA - A cross-section of residents in the Sunyani have called on Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure good governance and the holistic development of the country.

They said government under President Akufo-Addo would endeavour to fulfil its campaign promises and all must endeavour to contribute his/her quota as a citizen of the country.

This was made known to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday during the investiture of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Daniel Yeboah Hiennoh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of the Presbyterian Educational Unit, said all must complement government's effort in harnessing the socio-economic potentials of Ghanaians to create more jobs in the society.

He said there is the need for 'all of us to be self-disciplined and law-abiding citizens' since those virtues did not promote or encourage corrupt practices.

Mr Hiennoh also called on former President John Dramani Mahama to act as a true statesman and contribute objectively for the good governance of the nation.

Ms Agnes Pomaah, an iced-water seller, reminded the President Akufo-Addo to stick to his promise of building a strong and resilient economy to create avenues for job opportunities to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Mr Thomas Owusu Ansah, a cobbler, said there is the need for government to establish more agro-processing industries, especially in the rural areas to prevent the wastage of foodstuffs in the country.

GNA

