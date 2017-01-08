Teshie orphanage receives donation

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - Mr Anthony Kokutse, a US based nurse, has donated bales of clothing and other items worth 30,000 US Dollars to the Teshie Children's Home.

The items donated include footballs, sneakers, dressing shoes, slippers, pairs of trousers, blankets, towels and wash clothes.

Mr Anthony Kokutse said the donation was made possible through the assistance of a philanthropic organization known as the Central Texas Orphanage Mission in the United States of America.

He said Ms Karen Hall who had over the years donated assorted medications to hospitals and clinics in the country, decided to assist the orphanages in the country.

Mr Kokutse said expressed the hope that the items would bring smiles to the faces of the children of the orphanage.

Mrs Janet Anyeley Parker, the founder and proprietor of the Home, expressed gratitude to Mr Kokutse and Ms Karen Hall for their kind gesture and expressed the hope that other donors would emulate the example.

The Teshie Orpanage Home was established 21 years ago and has over thirty wards.

GNA