Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 8 January 2017 13:20 CET

'ECOWAS stands with people of Gambia' - Liberian President

By MyJoyOnline

ECOWAS Chairperson and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a strong signal to defeated Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh to respect the will of his people.

Speaking at the Saturday inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she said the sub-regional body stands with the people of Gambia in the area of peace and security.

Power transfer in The Gambia has delayed following the refusal of incumbent President Jammeh to step down after he was defeated by his opponent Adama Barrown in the country's presidential poll.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking the oath of office

Mr Jammeh had initially conceded to his opponent in a widely circulated video, but declined to hand-over two days later, citing some irregularities he claimed was committed during the voting process.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

And the Traditions goes on as Custom Demands
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img