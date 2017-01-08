Ellen Johnson Sirleaf commends Mahama for peaceful elections

President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his contribution towards a peaceful electoral process in Ghana.

According to her, the former President ensured a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the recent general elections.

“On behalf of ECOWAS Heads of State and in my name, we extend our greatest salutation to his excellency John Dramani Mahama for his leadership in organising a free, fair and transparent electoral process. Giving the people the freedom and the space to choose their own fate is the greatest act of leadership. We are proud of Ghana today, but this is not unexpected. Ghana has been the bastion of democracy for many decades.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the new President Nana Akufo Addo, President Sirleaf further reminded Mr. Mahama of the daunting task ahead, despite losing the general election.

She believes Mr. Mahama has some relevant roles to play in the future as far as the development of the African continent is concerned.

“John as you leave state house, please remember and cherish the fact that you have many roles to play in the future in Ghana, in Africa and the world.”

She further extended her gratitude to the former President, saying “…Thank you for demonstrating to all that indeed there is life after the pinnacle of power. I look forward to joining you in that track when I turn over to a new administration in a year from now.”

I’ll help strengthen Ghana’s relations with Cote D’lvoire – Alassane Ouattara

President of Cote D’lvoire, Alassane Ouattara, on his part, said the successful election has reinforced the credentials of Africa to the world.

He also assured the newly sworn in President of his commitment to strengthening Ghana’s relations with Cote D’lvoire.

