The Managing Director Of Tema Development Corporation (TDC), Joe Abbey, Cannot Have His Cake And Eat It

I can conclusively say without fear or favour that the Managing Director of Tema Development Corporation (TDC), Mr Joe Abbey, is about to be pushed over the management precipice of TDC. The evils he has committed in the form of overt practice of selective justice against his perceived political enemies who are principally NPP sympathisers, with himself being a diehard NDC activist cum administrator; with the numerously and needlessly senseless intimidations and threats of expulsion from work he subjected them to, coupled with the side-lining of his supposed NPP senior workers in favour of their lower rank NDC members, make him unfit to continue to be in his current post.

After my extensive investigations conducted into his alleged irresponsible and shameful partisan behaviours while in Ghana recently, to campaign for the successful election of then presidential-candidate Nana Akufo Addo and NPP, of which I have already placed a publication in the public domain on the Ghana internet news portals, I have heard that he has started to do as follows.

He has been lobbying some highly respected NPP leaders of whom Hon. Kennedy Agyepong that I have unadulterated respect for is alleged to be one of them, to help him retain his post. However, little did he know that time changes and no position is permanent. He thought he could behave tyrannically and disrespectfully towards those workers he suspected to be affiliated to the NPP until thy Kingdom come, forgetting the biblical saying in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 - “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven etc.”

He thought the NDC was going to be in power until his final retirement day from active employment with his unlawful and unexplained two-year extension contract fully exhausted. He treated his suspected NPP sympathisers who are also his subordinate co-workers far worse than the dirt on his probably pointed “3tu nsensan” shoes.

Now that the tables have unexpectedly overturned to the shock of President Mahama, Joe Abbey, and all the other corrupt members of the NDC who had relied on their probably privately-secretly-installed machines to rig Election 2016 but were neutralised by God, he is now kowtowing to some members of highly-placed NPP members to help him stick to his post which may purely be by political appointment.

Let me assure Managing Director Joe Abbey that he cannot have his cake and eat it. What do I mean by this? Pardon me to quote extensively from Wikipedia to explain the import of my proverb. “You can't have your cake and eat it (too) is a popular English idiomatic proverb or figure of speech. [1] The proverb literally means "you cannot simultaneously retain your cake and eat it". Once the cake is eaten, it is gone. It can be used to say that one cannot or should not have or want more than one deserves or is reasonable, or that one cannot or should not try to have two incompatible things. The proverb's meaning is similar to the phrases "you can't have it both ways" and "you can't have the best of both worlds."

Mr Abbey cannot be an NDC activist maltreating NPP workers when NDC was in power and still seeks to continue to hold on to his political appointment as the Managing Director of TDC when NPP is in power to continue to mistreat NPP workers under him. No way for Satan!

He can lobby as many NPP people, MPs, leaders as he wants but let me be frank with him, he is already a goner. By the time I finish publishing about ten truthful write-ups about him, he will have been pushed over the precipice he is dangling from at the moment. This is not any witch hunt but a fact.

I do not least believe in the sacking or maltreating of fellow workers for their political persuasions which may be different from yours. They are all Ghanaians who need jobs to be able to cater for their families. Nonetheless, from the way the Managing Director Joe Abbey has maliciously treated some of his staff due to their suspected political affiliations, he must be forced to retire from his position by the NPP government.

He can go to hell, say whatever he wants when he is forced into compulsory retirement; who cares? Was he not already a retiree when then President Mahama extended his active service to the nation, of course to the NDC, by two unexplained years?

Some of his victims may even decide to bring law suite against him for maltreating or treating them unfairly if they choose to.

This man is not fit for purpose; a person who could for stupid political beliefs and affiliations could maltreat his own staff members and also side-lined senior members perceived to be NPP members to rather favour those junior members who were, or are, NDC members.

If it is true that Hon. Kennedy Agyepong has suddenly become his friend and Joe Abbey is lobbying him to help him maintain his position, then I shall advise Hon. Kennedy Agyepong to do a bit of homework or investigations to find out whom and what actually Managing Director Joe Abbey was, and still is. What a diabolic NDC partisan fellow without compassion, but full of evil!

Find out why and how he has employed the former PNDC coup member AKATAPORE who was later sacked by former President J. J. Rawlings. Find out how Akatapore at the instigations of Joe Abbey is also maltreating and intimidating other workers he presumes to be NPP sympathisers or members.

I am on a fair mission to see that the Managing Director Joe Abbey of Tema Development Corporation is paid back in his own coin. Never shall I rest for him to have his cake and eat it. He has to be compelled to taste the bitterness of the pill or the concoction he forced down the throats of others.

Proper official investigations must be conducted into his running of, and treatment of some of the workers presumed by him to be NPP sympathisers at, the TDC. He must not be let off the hook!

Those he is lobbying to help him retain his post must be very careful as they are dancing with a seemingly dangerous devil.

Rockson Adofo