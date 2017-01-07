Men's Ministry of GCCI to establish missions fund

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Bunso (E/R), Jan. 7, GNA - The Men's Ministry of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) will in April, establish a 'Missions Fund' for the Church.

The proposed fund would be used to support the GCCI's missionaries and evangelists in their line of duty.

Elder Stephen Aglago, an Executive Member of the GCCI National Men's Ministry, in his presentation at the 26th Annual General Council Meeting of the GCCI at Bunso in the Eastern Region, said the fund would be used to help speed up the growth of the Church and to help accelerate the propagation of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The four-day meeting under the theme: "Imitating Jesus Christ", is being attended over 120 participants including all members of GCCI Ghana Executive Council and their spouses, all trustees, pastors, presiding elders, and delegates from Togo.

Elder Aglago said the fund would also be used to help needy branches of GCCI with furniture, public address system and musical instruments.

He said in addition, GCCI branches in rural areas would be assisted to purchase lands for their temples projects.

He said investment plans had been put in place to ensure the sustainability of the fund.

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, GCCI Ghana Executive Council Chairman, lauded the men for the initiative.

He said the GCCI Management would help ensure the sustainability of the 'Missions Fund'.

GNA