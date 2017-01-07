Akufo Addo's Swearing in Ceremony

By Beatrice Asamani Savage, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, the President -Elect has taken the Oath of Office as Ghana's fifth President of the Fourth Republic at the Black Star Square, which has been converted into a Chamber of Parliament.

Chief Justice Georgina Wood administered the Oath, after doing same for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the Vice President.

He succeeds former President John Dramani Mahama who came to power in the 2012 elections after completing Professor John Atta Mills's first term in office when Professor Mills died in July 2012

Clothed in a splendid meticulously-woven Kente Cloth, Nana Akufo - Addo, was accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, who is also dressed in a unique Kente clothing to depict the best of the creativity of Ghana's culture.

Flanked by his security aides, and high ranking military officials, he acknowledged the cheers from the euphoric crowd, which had come from all part of the country and beyond to be part of Ghana's now proverbial democratic record.

President Alassane Dramanne Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast, who is the Special Guest of Honour, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the President of Liberia, with other dignitaries arrived ahead of the President-elect.

The Ghana Dance Ensemble with melodious beats special carved drums, heralded the arrival of the dignitaries, which was received cheerfully from the crowd in party and national colours.

Some other African Heads of State at the ceremony are the Zambian President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The Presidents of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika; Egypt's Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma are also attending the ceremony.

The rest are Chadian President Idriss DÃ©by, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Hailemariam Desalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia

The Presidents of Guinea, Alpha Conde, Nigeria - Muhammudu Buhari, Benin - Alpha Talon, Togo - Faure Gnassingbe and that of Gabon - Ali Bongo Ondimba are also gracing the occasion.

Constitution of the Republic of Ghana

THE OATH OF ALLEGIANCE

I,.........................................................................................................do (in the name of the Almighty God swear) (solemnly affirm) that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic of Ghana as by law established; that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of Ghana; and that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana. (So help me God).

To be sworn before the President, the Chief Justice or such other person as the President may designate.

THE PRESIDENTIAL OATH

I,............................................................................................................having been elected to the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana do (in the name of the Almighty God swear) (solemnly affirm) that I will be faithful and true to the Republic of Ghana; that I will at all times preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana; and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons.

I further (solemnly swear) (solemnly affirm) that should I at any time break this oath of office I shall submit myself to the laws of the Republic of Ghana and suffer the penalty for it. (So help me God.)

To be administered by the Chief Justice before Parliament.

THE OATH OF THE VICE-PRESIDENT

I,........................................................................................................having been elected to the office of Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, do (in the name of the Almighty God swear) (solemnly affirm) that I will be faithful and true to the Republic of Ghana; that I will at all times preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana; and I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons.

I further (solemnly swear) (solemnly affirm) that should I at any time break this oath of office, I shall submit myself to the laws of the Republic of Ghana and suffer the penalty for it. (So help me God).

Administered by the Chief Justice before Parliament.

GNA