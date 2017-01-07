NPP supporters register strong presence at ceremony

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra Jan. 07, GNA - A huge crowd of New Patriotic Party supporters gathered within and outside the Black Star Square, on Saturday, to commemorate the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chief Justice Georgina Wood administered the Presidential Oath and the Vice Presidential Oaths for them steer the affairs of the nation for the next four years as President and Vice President, respectively, at the Square, which was transformed into a Chamber of Parliament.

Clad in Party T-shirts and other paraphernalia's, the jubilant supporters chanted slogans of the NPP amidst singing, dancing, blowing of vuvuzelas's and tooting of car horns.

From loud speakers set on the pavements, music boomed in the background for those who wanted to dance, with the sensational Campaign songs of 'Onaapo', and 'Mahama dey bee' being the most received.

Some of the supporters of the party, riding motor bikes decorated in NPP colours, demonstrated their acrobatic skills from the Ghana News Agency (GNA) road through to the Headquarters of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Service to the Black star Square.

The GNA sighted a middle-aged man, and a woman obviously in her 40s, dressed in a school uniform to portray the NPP's Free Education Policy.

The Security detail directed vehicular traffic, whilst cars were directed to park at nearly every available space at the Ministries Area, National Theatre, Efua Sutherland Park, International Conference Centre, and at the Accra Sports Stadium Car Park.

Traders took advantage of the ceremony to sell party paraphernalia, including handkerchiefs, NPP calendars, wallets, caps, hats, slippers, watches, scarves, whistles and vuvuzelas among others, which flooded the pavements at the Black Star Square.

Ms Yaa Serwaa, a trader in slippers, beads, band and wrist watches, in an interview with the GNA, said she came from Kumasi to support Nana Addo and do business.

Her products were priced between GH¢1 and GH¢20 and the patronage was good, she said.

Mr Emmanuel Tettey Coffie, a supporter, who had decorated his horse in NPP colours, marched through the streets, whilst other party supporters sat on the horse to take pictures.

