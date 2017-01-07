General News | 7 January 2017 22:13 CET
Hot Videos: Excerpts of President Akufo-Addo's inauguration speech
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as president of the Republic of Ghana.
The ceremony which took place at the Balck Star Square in Accra was witnessed by over 6,000 people at the venue and watched by millions across the world.
In attendance were many heads of state from Africa and other dignitaries from across the world.
Below are videos of specific topics he spoke on in his speech.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
