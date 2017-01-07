GhInaug: Nana Addo’s inauguration speech [Audio]

Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Ghana’s 5th President of the 4th Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, January 7, 2017, called on all Ghanaians to be optimistic about the future, and unite for the development of the country.

He said his assumption of office will spell the beginning of a new era of economic transformation of prosperity for the country.

He reiterated his resolve to protect the public purse, and ensure every Ghanaian has a fair share of the national cake. He issued a stern warning to members of his government to do away with intentions of amassing wealth from public office.

Akufo-Addo also assured that, the country will prioritize science and technology to ensure that the country’s development targets are met.




