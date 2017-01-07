Apostle Mensah urges pastors to be humble

Bunso (E/R), Jan. 7, GNA - Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Chairman of the Apostolic Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged pastors to be humble and ready to learn from others.

He said it is erroneous for some pastors think that they know everything.

He said the body of Christ contains people with various expertise such as lawyers, accountants and PhD holders in diverse fields, and these pastors could tap for the work of the ministry.

Speaking at the ongoing 26th Annual General Council Meeting of the GCCI at Bunso in the Eastern Region, Apostle Mensah said good leadership is very key in church growth and ministry work.

He, therefore, urged churches to give prominence to the training and development of their leadership capacity.

The four-day meeting held under the theme: "Imitating Jesus Christ", is being attended over 120 participants including all members of GCCI Ghana Executive Council and their spouses, all trustees, ordained pastors, presiding elders, and delegates from Togo and Benin.

Apostle Mensah said 'a leader is someone who influences other people to follow him'; stating that if the current generation of leaders in the body of Christ fail, the church would face crisis in the future.

He said leadership brings about change and success to the any organisation.

Apostle Mensah said a Christian leader must be honest, competent and caring for the flocks of God.

He said Christ-likeness and servanthood is the hallmark of Christian leadership and God wants Christians to copy Christ and be like him.

Apostle Mensah said the body of Christ needs visionary leaders, who would move it to greater heights.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA