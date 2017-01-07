Thousands throngs the inauguration of President Nana Akufo Addo

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Thousands of Ghanaians thronged the Black Star Square to witness the inauguration of the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President of the Fouth Republic of Ghana.

A session of them dressed in the NPP and National colours expressed their joy of living to witness this all important occasion.

The well-packed Square saw the supporters singing, dancing and waving miniature flags to herald the swearing in of the President and Vice-president.

A couple of women dressed in school uniform said it was an indication to remind the new President of his promises to the education sector.

Most of the people the Ghana News Agency spoke to said they had travelled from afar just to witness the occasion and to support the new President.

Mr John Kofikumah, a teacher from Swedru, told the GNA that he decided to witness the event, since he supports the new government.

He said he expected the new government to fulfill its promise to the education sector per their manifesto.

Alhaji Kamara Soni, a Businessman told the GNA that, he came in from the Northern Region to witness the all-important event.

He commended the transition team and other committees formed to make the occasion a success.

To the President and the new government, Alhaji Soni urged the President to make the business environment conducive for investors and investment opportunities for local businesses and foreigners.

Thirteen countries sent representatives and were joined by about 6,000 foreign dignitaries with Ivorian President Alhassan Outtarra as the special guest of honour.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA