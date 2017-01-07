Many in ecstatic mood as Akufo Addo becomes President

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Some youth enthusiastic youth have expressed joy at the turn of events and prayed that the new government would move the country on the right pedestal.

Mr Philip Frempong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said he was happy that Nana Akufo Addo has been sworn-in as the President and urged him to deliver on his promises.

'All we want are jobs,' Mr Fouad Sarpong said.

However, Ms Felicia Quaye, also urged the president to continue from where the out-going President John Dramani Mahama stopped to ensure that projects he had undertaken were not abandoned.

Many supporters of the NPP were clad in the party's colours and other paraphernalia's to signify their happiness with the new change.

Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2016 general elections as the President elect with 53.8 per cent votes as against the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama who polled 44.4 per cent.

GNA

By Samira Larbie, GNA