I’ve handed over office and car keys – NSS boss

Ahead of the official inauguration of Ghana's next government to be led by President, Nana Akufo-Addo, the acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte, bid farewell to the management of the scheme.

He said he as handed over the keys to his office and keys to his official car to the management.

In a tweet on Friday, January 6, the former lecturer expressed his appreciation to the management of the scheme and thanked former President, John Mahama for the opportunity to service in the office.

Just met with Management of National Service Scheme.Thanked them for their service to Ghana. Handed over office keys and car. Grateful JDM.

— Michael Kpessa-Whyte (@kpessawhyte) January 6, 2017

Kpessah Whyte, who was also a Presidential staffer in the John Mahama administration, took over leadership of the NSS in October 2014, following a massive corruption scandal that hit the scheme that year.

The former Executive Director, Alhaji Alhasan Imoro, and 26 others, were interdicted over some GHC7.9 million that was paid to 22,612 non-existent national service persons in more than 100 districts in July 2014.

Following his assumption of office as the acting executive director, he instituted a number of measures to prevent any such manipulation of the scheme's system.

Among the changes, he ensured as the scheme’s head, was an increase of National Service allowance from GH¢243 to GH¢350 and subsequently to GH¢559 in December 2016.

Models such as the Urban traffic management programme and urban waste management programmes, were introduced as part of options for prospective national service personnel.

Among the reforms, Dr. Kpessah Whyte introduced, were the early registration for service personnel and biometric registration, to facilitate monitoring and ensure efficient disbursement of monthly allowances.

Dr. Kpessah Whyte, while serving as NSS boss, contested the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the Shai Osudoku constituency seat, but lost to Desmond William Ocloo, who beat Kpessah-Whyte and the incumbent David Tetteh-Assumeng who had been in parliament since 2004.

The demise of Mr Ocloo resulted in another parliamentary primaries that saw Kpessah Whyte being defeated again by the wife of the late Mr. Ocloo.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

