Health fears for detained Sudan opposition figure

Siddig Yousif, 85, was detained in November by the National Intelligence and Security Service during a crackdown on protests sparked by fuel price hikes. By Ashraf Shazly (AFP/File)

Khartoum (AFP) - The family of detained Sudanese opposition figure Siddig Yousif have appealed for his release following an "alarming" worsening of his health.

The 85-year-old was detained in November along with three other leftist leaders by the National Intelligence and Security Service during a crackdown on protests sparked by fuel price hikes.

Yousif's family, who were allowed to visit him on January 5, said there had been "an alarming deterioration in his state of health".

"We implore the authorities to release him," they added.