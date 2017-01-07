Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sudan | 7 January 2017 16:39 CET

Health fears for detained Sudan opposition figure

By AFP
Siddig Yousif, 85, was detained in November by the National Intelligence and Security Service during a crackdown on protests sparked by fuel price hikes. By Ashraf Shazly (AFP/File)
Siddig Yousif, 85, was detained in November by the National Intelligence and Security Service during a crackdown on protests sparked by fuel price hikes. By Ashraf Shazly (AFP/File)

Khartoum (AFP) - The family of detained Sudanese opposition figure Siddig Yousif have appealed for his release following an "alarming" worsening of his health.

The 85-year-old was detained in November along with three other leftist leaders by the National Intelligence and Security Service during a crackdown on protests sparked by fuel price hikes.

Yousif's family, who were allowed to visit him on January 5, said there had been "an alarming deterioration in his state of health".

"We implore the authorities to release him," they added.

Sudan

The most perfidious way of harming a cause consists of defending it deliberately with faulty arguments.
By: roylexi.com
