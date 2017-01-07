Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Politics | 7 January 2017 16:39 CET

'Being a Ghanaian must mean something' – Akufo-Addo

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s new President has whipped a sense of patriotism in Ghanaians by charging the citizenry to make more meaning and feel proud of being their nationality.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said being Ghanaian must mean more than the country of a person’s birth or holding the republic’s passport.

Quoting Ghana’s premier leader Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’s famous 1957 Independence speech where he spoke about measuring the nation’s progress with the happiness of Ghanaians being able to manage their own affairs, he called on the citizenry to go beyond the routine reference to being Ghanaian.

“Being a Ghanaian must put a certain responsibility on each of us. Calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean you have signed up for a certain definable code of conduct.

“Being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us to work at building a fair and prosperous nation,” he told the more than 6,000 people who have gathered at the Black Star Square to witness the investiture, Saturday.

According to the President, Ghanaians must look out for each other adding there should be no higher praise than to be able to say “I am a Ghanaian”.

“I thank the almighty that I am able to say with pride that I am a Ghanaian,” he stated.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 2 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

In a little way, you can change the world.
By: Quansah Stephen
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img