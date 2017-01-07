'We have no excuse to be poor' – Akufo-Addo

Newly sworn President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the hardship in Ghana contradicts the rich resources that dot the landscape of the country.

He says the pitiful nature of the country, which would be marking its 60th Independence Anniversary on March 6, would be enough to draw tears from its founding fathers.

Delivering his speech minutes after he was sworn in as the fifth President Saturday, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have no excuse to be poor in their own lands.

"We have a proud heritage. We are the heirs of Mensah Sarbah, Paa Grant, J. B Danquah, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori-Atta...

"They fought with intelligence, gust to liberate our land...[and] their love for country continues to inspire generations to serve," he said, charging Ghanaians to contribute towards the rebuilding of the nation.

It has been a long shot to the presidency as his first two attempts were unsuccessful. He lost to late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2008 and former President John Dramani Mahama in 2012, but he prevailed in 2016.

Standing before more than 6,000 people who have gathered at the Black Star Square to witness the investiture, the new President announced that "A new dawn has arisen in Ghana that will enable us to build a new civilization."

He was emphatic that "fidelity to principle, courage, patience and collective action to yield results" are the new attributes required of Ghanaians for the country.

The current generation, the President said has to give meaning to the hopes, aspirations and struggles of the previous generations.

"We must create wealth...we must expand our horizon and embrace science and technology," he said, adding the "doors of Ghana are opened again."

President Akufo-Addo expressed an unalloyed confidence in Ghanaians, charging them to put their energy, intelligence and sense of purpose to the disposal of his government for the upward march of the country.

"I have no doubt that the challenge, [and] energy...of Ghanaians can be harnessed."

"We will work harder than we have done before...there will be discipline in all circles of our lives...dignity and respect for citizens, safety net for the vulnerable in our society [and] our nation will work when mothers and vulnerable are treated with respect," the President said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers