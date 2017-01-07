I won’t let Ghanaians down – Nana Addo

The newly sworn in President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his commitment to accomplishing the task of the new mandate conferred on him.

Speaking at his inauguration as the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo said : “I am deeply humbled by the exceptional mandate and the extraordinary show of confidence that the Ghanaian people have conferred on my party, the New Patriotic Party and on my modest person. I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of the mandate, and justify their confidence. I will not let you the people of Ghana down.”

He further indicated that, he will draw on the wisdom and experience of the three former Presidents of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum and John Dramani Mahama, since they “represent the continuity of the institutions of Ghana.”

The President further charged the current generation to “give meaning” to principles of patience, resilience and collective action introduced by great leaders including George Paa Grant, Emmanuel Obetsebi Lamptey , Joseph Casley Hayford,Willaim Ofori Atta, Kofi Abrefa Busia.

We have no excuse to be poor

Nana Addo indicated that, Ghana has witnessed a consistent period of development after 60 years of independence, and therefore has no excuse to be poor.

“Our journey has had some highs and unfortunately many lows. Since we accepted a consensus on how we should be governed with the onset of the 4th Republic, we have performed more creditably. It is within this period of 24 years that Ghana has witnessed a consistent period of development.

“60 years after nationhood, we no longer have any excuses for being poor. I stand here today, humbled beyond measure for the opportunity to lead this country at this time, and take us to a higher level of development.”

Nana Addo was sworn into office as 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana today [Saturday], January 7, 2017, together with his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

