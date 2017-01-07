Be good citizens, not spectators – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set the tone for patriotism with a call on Ghanaians to be active partakers in the running of the country.

The new President made the call during his inaugural speech at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday.

Nana Akufo-Addo took over the reins of government from John Mahama to become the fifth President of the 4th Republic.

“Be good citizens, not spectators,” he urged.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]