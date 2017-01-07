Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Politics | 7 January 2017 13:41 CET

Be good citizens, not spectators – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

By MyJoyOnline

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set the tone for patriotism with a call on Ghanaians to be active partakers in the running of the country.

The new President made the call during his inaugural speech at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday.

Nana Akufo-Addo took over the reins of government from John Mahama to become the fifth President of the 4th Republic.

“Be good citizens, not spectators,” he urged.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]

A presidential flagbearer should never sniff cocaine. Doing so sets a bad precedence for the youth.
By: kofi ntim
