GhInaug: We’ll not settle for 3rd world standards – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged citizens to be the catalysts of the change they voted for, as he said posterity will not settle for third world standards.

President Akufo-Addo, the 5th President of the 4 Republic , in his inaugural address as Head of State, said that after close to 60 years of independence, Ghana no longer has an excuse for its lack of development.

With Ghana set to attain 60 years as a sovereign nation on March 6, 2017, he said the nationals that witnessed Ghana’s first steps as an independent nation “would be disappointed if they came today and saw the level of development we have achieved in 60 years of independence.”

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana has “performed more creditably” in the 24 years of the fourth Republic, and that “Ghana has witnessed a consistent period of development.”

But after 60 years of nationhood, “we no longer have any excuses for being poor,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo however said he remained “humbled by the opportunity to lead this country to a higher level of development.

“We have an exuberant and young growing population that wants the best of what the world has to offer, and will not settle for third world and developing world standards. We have an adventurous people who are in a hurry for success.”

“I have no doubt that the talents, energy, sense of enterprise and innovation of the Ghanaian can be harnessed to make Ghana the place where dreams come true. As an assurance to the people of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo also said, “I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of the mandate, and justify their confidence. I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana