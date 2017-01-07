Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Politics | 7 January 2017 13:20 CET

I will protect public purse, insist on value for money- Akufo-Addo swears

By MyJoyOnline

President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a solemn promise to protect the public purse and insist on the value of money on all projects when the business of governance begins.

On a day he was sworn into office after taking the presidential oath and the oath of allegiance, the president said the business of leadership is to serve and Ghanaians should not expect any less from him.

Quoting one of his mentors Kofi Abrefia Busia, president in the second Republic, president Nana Akufo-Addo charged all to regard politics as an avenue of service to our fellow human being; our success or failure should be judged by the quality of knowledge of the ordinary man and the standard of living he enjoys.

On December 7, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo won an emphatic victory in an election, beating the incumbent John Dramani Mahama who was gunning for a second term.

The issue of corruption was one of the most topical in the campaign with the NPP accusing the outgoing administration of inflating prices of projects and misappropriating funds.

The citizens bought the campaign of the NPP, voted overwhelmingly for Nana Akufo-Addo with a 53.8% victory as declared by the Returning officer Charlotte Osei on December 9, 2016.

That declaration has culminated into an investiture programme which has brought over 15 heads of state across the African continent to Ghana to witness another milestone where a new party takes over from an incumbent administration.

More soon
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

EVEN IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DO IT FOR ME OR FOR ANYBODY ELSE,PLEASE DO IT FOR YOUESELF.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img