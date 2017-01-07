I will protect public purse, insist on value for money- Akufo-Addo swears

President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a solemn promise to protect the public purse and insist on the value of money on all projects when the business of governance begins.

On a day he was sworn into office after taking the presidential oath and the oath of allegiance, the president said the business of leadership is to serve and Ghanaians should not expect any less from him.

Quoting one of his mentors Kofi Abrefia Busia, president in the second Republic, president Nana Akufo-Addo charged all to regard politics as an avenue of service to our fellow human being; our success or failure should be judged by the quality of knowledge of the ordinary man and the standard of living he enjoys.

On December 7, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo won an emphatic victory in an election, beating the incumbent John Dramani Mahama who was gunning for a second term.

The issue of corruption was one of the most topical in the campaign with the NPP accusing the outgoing administration of inflating prices of projects and misappropriating funds.

The citizens bought the campaign of the NPP, voted overwhelmingly for Nana Akufo-Addo with a 53.8% victory as declared by the Returning officer Charlotte Osei on December 9, 2016.

That declaration has culminated into an investiture programme which has brought over 15 heads of state across the African continent to Ghana to witness another milestone where a new party takes over from an incumbent administration.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah