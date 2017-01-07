Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Politics | 7 January 2017 13:20 CET

Mahama made significant contribution to Ghana's democracy - Akufo-Addo

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana's new President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extolled the democratic virtues of outgoing President John Mahama saying his contribution to the country's democracy will forever be cherished.

Nana Akufo-Addo says Mr Mahama's honourable act of conceding defeat as a sitting president to make way for him to serve will go down in Ghana's democratic history.

Speaking at an event Saturday to mark his investiture as President and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the country's former leaders and living ex-Presidents: Jerry John Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Mahama.

He prayed God keeps the soul of departed President John Evans Atta Mills who defeated him at the 2008 election.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]

Comments:
