I Will Speak Against Akufo-Addo If He Goes Wrong - Rev. Martey

The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church Rt. Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey has stated that he will not hesitate to speak against the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he goes wrong.

According to the man of God, he is obliged to speak the truth at all times no matter who is involved.

Speaking on GHOne ahead of the swearing-in of the President-elect, he said nothing will stop him from expressing his views on issues relating to Nana Addo’s government.

‘I am a servant of God and I am obliged to speak the truth. God saw what was happening to us in the past, we spoke against it and we were insulted. We thank God he has listened to us. Some of us will speak today, tomorrow and in the future against ills of society,’ he stated.

Rev. Martey indicated that Ghanaians could not have continued with the kind of leadership the country was witnessing under the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The outgoing administration was perceived to be characterised by corruption, insolence, jobs for boys and cronies.

He expressed hope that Nana Addo who is an upright man will change the fortunes of the country.