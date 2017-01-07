Who Broke The Protocol, Was It Rawlings?

Even a child knows what’s right. Right is right but it’s often difficult for humanity to do what’s right. I’m reminded of a biblical story: Jesus heals a man with paralysis. “My son your sins are forgiven, “Jesus told the paralysed man. Soon his action draws the attention of the Pharisees---- the teachers of the law questioning his authority and describing the action as ‘blasphemy’.

“God is the only one who can forgive sins,” they said to themselves. But hearing them Jesus said: “Is it easier to say to this paralysed man, your sins are forgiven or to say, get up pick up your mat and go home?”

At another time while walking through a wheat farm on a Sabbath with his disciples they began to pick the heads of wheat. The Pharisees again questioned him: “Look, it is against our law for your disciples to do that on the Sabbath.”

And perhaps they didn’t expect to see what Jesus would spill on their bowls. “The Sabbath was made for the good of man. Man was not made for the Sabbath. So the Son of Man is Lord even of the Sabbath.”

Just something to muse on before we trek down to downtown Accra. Again just wondering what motivated or caused Oko to do what he did?

Was President Rawlings’ life in danger at the time? The president has his aides and security, were they not around to repel any threat if that was the case?

Was it for eye-service which I know President Rawlings loathes?

Protocol is the official procedure or system of rules governing affairs of state or diplomatic occasions. For example protocol forbids one to enter the office of the president if the individual is not scheduled to do so or have no business whatsoever with the presidency.

Can anyone think of any other uncommon situation where protocol has to be breached in the interest of saving a situation or doing good or what is right?

In 1902, The New York Central Railroad used plush crimson carpet to direct people as they boarded their 20th Century Limited passenger train. This is believed to be the origin of the phrase ‘red carpet treatment.”

Today red carpets are laid for dignitaries, celebs, chiefs etc. But if you fancy the crimson mat, you can lay one for yourself, maybe at the forecourt of your house. Backyard will even do if you so choose.

On Thursday 5 January, 2017 at the forecourt of Ghana’s Parliament House laid a red carpet. And I assume it was meant for some selected few. For the VVIP, I suppose (Very very important people). But drama had taken the front burner row, soon to unveil itself to the public. In a short video former President Jerry John Rawlings was seen walking on the red carpet to the august house. Suddenly the out-going Accra Mayor, Alfred Oko Vanderpuje approached him.

What transpired between the two men in front of the house of the lawmakers has generated wild speculation. The action has been described by many as a snub, a slight, a rejection, a humiliation, an embarrassment, a disgrace and many more.

The fully-bearded Accra mayor said something to Mr. Rawlings; exactly what he said isn’t yet known. His counterpart Mr. Rawlings made a restraint-hand gesture and said something to Dr. Vanderpuje too. And exactly what he said to Dr. Vanderpuje is also not yet known.

And I believe it’s probably only those who were close to the scene that might’ve heard what President Rawlings told the newly elected legislator for Ablekuma South Constituency and vice versa.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the former President has said Dr. Vanderpuje invited the ‘embarrassment’ to himself. Mr. Kofi Adams had told the media that the Accra mayor ‘breached protocol.’

“He should have known better. Even Rawlings directed him not to walk on the red carpet after initially avoiding him but he forcefully went through which was not right.”

See, at times Mr. Rawlings grabs the headlines as though he’s picking cherries. Or is it not?

Don’t mind me just soliloquising…Talking to myself as to what to do about all this: This Rawlings’ latest issue. This man, who makes the news even when he coughs, when he’s mute and when he booms.

Perhaps a few hours after the forecourt episode another one unfolds inside the eminent house. Like the Trinity, he’s seen sitting (while perhaps everyone at the setting is up standing) sandwiched by two white-shirted men. I think the one to his left flank is Kofi Adams, NDC National Organiser. Hands clawed together, head bowed, eyes probably half-closed (behind shades) and seemingly unamused about what was going on all around him.

It is this image and the earlier one that have got many talking, tweeting, blogging and writing.

And the title tattle bells are still ringing. The rumor mill is still on a high gear. However, a third scene appeared on the eve of the presidential inauguration on Friday night. Mr. Rawlings was seen exchanging pleasantries with Dr. Vanderpuje. He walked up to the new y-elected Member of Parliament (MP). One can see the two smiling as the former president tapped the back hand of Dr. Vanderpuje after a handshake.

This would perhaps end the wild rumor that the two are at loggerheads.

But how did they come this far, to smoke the seemingly peace pipe--- less than 24 hours after the gargantuan snub?

Did someone tell President Rawlings that he overreacted or his behaviour on Thursday was unwarranted or uncalled for?

So, what should I do, go to his (Mr. Rawlings) house or give him a phone call to see if I can get to the bottom of this melodrama?

I think the latter would do. It isn’t the better option but it would save me petrol from where I live, driving all the way to his Ridge residence in Accra.

So without much ado, let me give Mr. Dr. Dr. Chairman President Rawlings a ring. Yes, it’s ringing...!

Hey, can I speak with your Dad?

“Sure. Who should I say is on other side of the line?”

Please tell him his name sake. Yes just that.

JR: Is you, what’s up buddy?”

Nothing much Mr. President you may have noticed that I haven’t been around for a while. So I just called to check up on you and also discuss a few things with you.

JR: “Oh you and protocol, always addressing me as Mr. President even when we are at the pubs.”

Well Mr. President my Grandma Ama Kumiwa taught me better. Respect the elderly and authority, she told me when I was a child. And I know Grandma was right. Jesus said ‘Give to Caesar what’s Caesar’s…

JR: “That’s good upbringing, keep it up.’

Thank you Mr. President. I surely will pass it on to my kids.

Where was I? I’ve been away for well over a week, looking for bread and butter. The Akans say: “Anoma antua obuada.” In translation, an idle bird sleeps without food. But I think you said it better:

Do you remember exactly what you said Mr. President?

JD; “Oh Boy, you always crack me up. Yes I do.” He cracks a smile and laughter follows.

Mr. President, do you know this generation is used to that saying. Can you please say it again for me?

JR: “Anoma antua ogyina ho.” Loose translation, if a bird doesn’t fly it perches.

Thank you Mr. President.

Please tell me, why did you choose to sit while everyone was seen standing on the occasion of the State of the Nation’s address by President John Mahama?

JR: “Didn’t you hear these guys say I was too old and too tired to campaign. So it’s apt to say I was too tired and too old to stand. After all, is it wrong for the old man to sit down when his feeble legs are giving up on him?

But protocol is protocol Mr. President. Here, let me read to you what a friend wrote on my WhatsApp platform:

“What Rawlings did was wrong,” he said. “Protocol is protocol and ought to be respected and observed at all times. Respect is to the office of the President and not the occupant. And this is why Hillary and Bush are attending Trump’s inauguration although they cannot stand the man.”

Mr. President I couldn’t agree with him more on that assertion. What do you say to that…do you still have an axe to grind with these guys?

JR: “Well, time will tell.”

And with regard to Dr. Vanderpuje, someone told me you don’t care a hoot about protocol. And the general view is that you did so to spite him? Is that true?

JR: “You know who I am. I don’t like what they call in our local parlance ‘fun-fool respect’. I saw the whole thing as an eye-service and I didn’t like the idea. I’d asked him to stop but he chose to do so. But everything is fine now. I told him to forget about what happened on Thursday and he understood me. Oko is a nice guy...”

So would you say he breached protocol?

JR: “That was obvious. He wasn’t supposed to come there, but he did.”

And you also breached protocol at the parliament house.

“Yes, I did.”