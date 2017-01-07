Governance under the Fourth Republic

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - It is 25 years under the Fourth Republic, yet, Ghanaians still remember the traits and the governance of all the Heads of State and the governments that held the mantle of public administration.

This was revealed in survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

Stephen Akakpo, a retired Soldier was of the view that former President Jerry John Rawlings was a disciplinarian who did not allow indiscipline to ruin his administration.

'Many people did not like him because of the outright discipline he gave to people who were involved in cankers, especially corruption," he said.

He described Rawlings as 'corruption fighter", explaining that, even after he left office, his quest to fight corruption had not died.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Agyeman, a Teacher at Kasoa said former President John Agyekum Kufuor was the torchbearer of Ghanaian democracy, explaining that he championed a lot of policies to promote the enjoyment of freedom of speech and expression.

'Kufuor paid very much attention to the rule of freedom of speech and expression, which added fuel to the growth of our democracy," Mr Owusu Agyeman said.

Ms Barbara Brown, a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism noted that Mr Kufour 'was a silent development agent'.

'He invested so much in education which was appropriate. I enjoyed his free education policy at the basic school," she said.

Mr Stephen Addai, a Taxi Driver at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, said the late and former President John Evans Atta Mills, was a man of peace.

According to him, Mills always preached peace which made him an outstanding leader in the history of Ghanaian politics and governance.

'He had always said he liked peace. If this man had lived and contested again, I am sure he would have won," Mr Addae said.

However Mr Martin Appiah, a 43-year-old Mason said former President Mills was too quiet and calm and could not bark at those who were found guilty of some 'petty offences'.

Ms Mavis Addison, a 25-year-old Seamstress wondered why the outgoing President John Dramani Mahama did not win in the 2016 polls as she believed the National Democratic Congress government worked harder than all the various governments under the Fourth Republic.

She described Mr Mahama as 'industrious and development oriented'. GNA