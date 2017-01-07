Muslims urged to ensure peaceful inauguration of Nana Addo

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission has called on all Ghanaians especially Muslims to comport themselves to maintain during the inauguration of the President Elect, on January 7.

He said: 'As we approach the inauguration of the President- Elect we must all ensure to learn to tolerate each other and maintain a peaceful co-existence for the good of the country.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Accra, he said the inauguration would be a ceremony that would be attended by people from all over the world and it was important as a country to continue to maintain the good image the country had over the globe.

Dr Bonsu said: 'The elections are over and we must all bury our differences and put our heads together to support the President Elect in his bid to develop the country.'

He prayed for a successful inauguration and successful tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and gave the assurance that the Ghana Muslim Mission as well as the whole Muslim community would provide the needed support to ensure Ghana succeeded.

