Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Social News | 7 January 2017 11:21 CET

Muslims urged to ensure peaceful inauguration of Nana Addo

By GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission has called on all Ghanaians especially Muslims to comport themselves to maintain during the inauguration of the President Elect, on January 7.

He said: 'As we approach the inauguration of the President- Elect we must all ensure to learn to tolerate each other and maintain a peaceful co-existence for the good of the country.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Friday in Accra, he said the inauguration would be a ceremony that would be attended by people from all over the world and it was important as a country to continue to maintain the good image the country had over the globe.

Dr Bonsu said: 'The elections are over and we must all bury our differences and put our heads together to support the President Elect in his bid to develop the country.'

He prayed for a successful inauguration and successful tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and gave the assurance that the Ghana Muslim Mission as well as the whole Muslim community would provide the needed support to ensure Ghana succeeded.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

A CHANGE OF FORTUNE CAN MAKE THE STRONGERST MAN NEED A WEAKER MANÂ´S HELP.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img