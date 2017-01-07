Apostle Adanu calls for pastoral training

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Bunso, (E/R), Jan. 6, GNA - Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, the First Vice Chairman of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana, has urged churches to take a serious look at the training and retraining of their pastors.

He said there were vital ingredients that the body of Christ was lacking in the training of pastors and in their work.

"Pastors need training in basic management and people skills, personal bible studies and prayer, hermeneutics and homiletics, and basic counselling," Apostle Adanu remarked in his report to the 26th Annual General Council Meeting of GCCI at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

The four-day meeting on the theme: "Imitating Jesus Christ," is being attended by more than 120 participants including all members of GCCI Ghana Executive Council and their spouses, all Trustees, ordained pastors, presiding elders, and delegates from Togo.

Apostle Adanu said: "It is a must for every pastor to know some basic counselling because various counselling issues come up everyday."

"Pastors must have a working knowledge of the various ministries in the church, so that even though they may not be specialists in those areas, they will be able to handle basic issues in the areas," he added.

He said churches needed to watch their church planting strategy; stating: "The dynamics of church planting have changed so much over time such that if we do not plan well, taking into consideration meeting places and few basic things to start with, it will be difficult for people to stay with us even after we have won their souls".

Apostle Adanu called for series of training for children's handlers with Child Evangelism Fellowship of Ghana; explaining that such trainings at various levels would empower their teachers to making lasting impact on the children for Christ.

"These are important because training a person is like sharpening the person's tools in order to work easier and better," he said.

