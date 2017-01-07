Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Social News | 7 January 2017 11:21 CET

Apostle Adanu calls for pastoral training

By GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Bunso, (E/R), Jan. 6, GNA - Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, the First Vice Chairman of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana, has urged churches to take a serious look at the training and retraining of their pastors.

He said there were vital ingredients that the body of Christ was lacking in the training of pastors and in their work.

"Pastors need training in basic management and people skills, personal bible studies and prayer, hermeneutics and homiletics, and basic counselling," Apostle Adanu remarked in his report to the 26th Annual General Council Meeting of GCCI at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

The four-day meeting on the theme: "Imitating Jesus Christ," is being attended by more than 120 participants including all members of GCCI Ghana Executive Council and their spouses, all Trustees, ordained pastors, presiding elders, and delegates from Togo.

Apostle Adanu said: "It is a must for every pastor to know some basic counselling because various counselling issues come up everyday."

"Pastors must have a working knowledge of the various ministries in the church, so that even though they may not be specialists in those areas, they will be able to handle basic issues in the areas," he added.

He said churches needed to watch their church planting strategy; stating: "The dynamics of church planting have changed so much over time such that if we do not plan well, taking into consideration meeting places and few basic things to start with, it will be difficult for people to stay with us even after we have won their souls".

Apostle Adanu called for series of training for children's handlers with Child Evangelism Fellowship of Ghana; explaining that such trainings at various levels would empower their teachers to making lasting impact on the children for Christ.

"These are important because training a person is like sharpening the person's tools in order to work easier and better," he said.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

WOW! genevieve is the bomb, shes doing her thing, umm nice, beautiful, pretty God what word can i use to describe her. i love u sooo much.. U TOO MUCH O FOR THAT NIGER!
By: Kitto
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img