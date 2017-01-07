NDC needs early congress - Mallam Isa

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Mallam Ali Yusuf Isa, Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Adenta Constituency, has called for early congress to weed out incompetent officers in the Party.

He said after the congress the Party should regroup, reconcile feuding factions and organise themselves for the 2020 general election.

Mallam Isa made the call at a press conference in Accra on the theme: 'The Truth is Bitter.'

He said the defeat of the Party should be a special moment to do retrospective soul-searching of the NDC and make sure that members do not repeat the mistakes that took it out of government.

Mallam Isa said one of the reasons why the Party lost the 2016 elections was voter apathy, saying Ghanaians did not vote against the NDC, rather they simply did not vote based on their analysis.

However the New Patriotic Party added more than 400,000 votes to what they secured in the previous election.

He noted that disrespect of some Party Executives, Member of Parliament and District Chief Executives and governments appointees towards the plight of the foot-soldiers caused the defeat of the NDC.

Mallam Isa said some party bigwigs decided to impose their preferred persons as parliamentary candidates in some constituencies contrary to the people's choice, causing the defeat of the NDC.

He observed that the NDC was complacent and touted its achievements as unprecedented in the area of infrastructure development and neglected the grassroots members which cause dissatisfaction among them.

He advised the Party Executives to resolve any misunderstanding with former President Jerry John Rawlings, who was the Founder of the NDC to gain massive support ahead of 2020 general election.

