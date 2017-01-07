Busy 4G introduces New Year Offer

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Leading 4G mobile broadband wireless operator, Busy Internet, has announced a new package which will be available until January 15, after its initial offer launched in December last year was oversubscribed.

The new offer - opening the year 2017 - gives customers who buy the company's regular MiFi, 6GB free data for internet browsing and surfing other social media.

'Each purchase comes with 6GB of data; 3GB of the free data is dedicated for use on SnapChat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and 3GB for general internet browsing,' Mrs Linda Narh, Head of Marketing at Busy Internet told the Ghana News Agency Thursday.

Following the fresh offer, she said, the Busy 4G MiFi is sold at GHâ‚µ 99.00 and customers who buy it within the two-week gestation would enjoy the package for more thrilling internet and social media experience.

The offer runs till January 15, and remains valid while stocks last, Mrs Linda Narh said.

The award winning 4G LTE internet service provider introduced a Christmas offer in December 2016 after its previous bid was oversubscribed

Company officials said the offer was so popular amongst internet users that it was sold out within few days.

Busy internet, has provided reliable internet access from its famed cyber cafÃ© on the ring road since 2001.

It has evolved into Ghana's most reliable 4G LTE network after breaking major ground in 2005 to become one of the top internet services provider in the country.

The evolution has seen Busy Internet leap and launch cutting edge 4G data service in Accra and Tema.

It now offers individuals and businesses innovative and flexible range of 4G data packages including MiFi and Wireless Routers designed to meet diverse needs of customers.

GNA