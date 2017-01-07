Live updates: Inauguration of 7th parliament

Old and new Members of Parliament have gathered in Parliament for the official inauguration of the 7th Parliament, after the sixth parliament expired at midnight of Saturday, January 7, 2016.

New MPs including Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Sam George, Zanetor Rawlings,George Andah and others have are gathered in sparkling apparel.

Below is a live update on developments in the House…

Ahead of the swearing-in of Professor Michael Oquaye, as the new Speaker, the new Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, said “Mr. Oquaye has given me his letter of consent for nomination as Speaker”

After moving the motion for Mr. Oquaye to take the chair as Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu nominated him for the position.

He was later sworn in as new Speaker of Parliament.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Oquaye said “It is a great honour to be nominated and elected as Speaker.”

“I see my election as Speaker of Parliament as a homecoming,” he added.

He further expressed the firm belief that the experienced MPs will mentor the new ones.

Mr. Oquaye congratulated the MPs for winning their seats, and said it was a “new chance to serve.”

He expressed his desire to “maximize opportunities for all Members of Parliament to contribute to proceedings.”

According to him, the time-honoured rights of the Minority to open fair and frank debates will be respected.

He further stated that Ghanaians are looking up to Parliament for the solutions to help fix the economy and give them hope for the future.

“I will ensure that the rights and privileges of the MPs are seriously protected,”

Speaker Mike Oquaye administers oaths to new Members of Parliament.

