Rawlings, Vanderpuije patch up after ‘public drama’ [Photos]

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and the Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vandepuije, appear settled their score after a dramatic scene at the premises of Parliament Thursday.

The Former President appeared to have snubbed the Accra Mayor when the latter hurried from behind to greet him while he motioned into the Parliament building on Thursday for President John Mahama's last State of the Nation Address.

A section of the public had accused the former President of not handling the situation well, and thus embarrassing the Mayor.

Others said the Mayor called the action upon himself for breaking known diplomatic protocol by walking on the side of a VIP or attempting to engage him in a conversation while he moved on a red carpet.

Ahead of the dissolution of 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic and inauguration of the 7th Parliament, the Accra Mayor, who is also the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma South, was seen in a rather hearty conversation with the Former President.

In what appeared to be an apology to the former President, the Mr. Vandepuije was seen giving some explanations to Mr Rawlings, after which the two were seen shaking hands and subsequently parting company.

Watch the video of what happened between the two on Thursday below:

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

