Life of 6th Parliament ends! Mahama becomes ex-president

It is 12:00 midnight! The life of the sixth Parliament of the 4th Republic has ended.

President John Mahama's tenure as president has effectively ended too even though he had an eventful afternoon commissioning another project, the new WAEC hall. It was his last commissioning ceremony.

The MPs of the old Parliament are also no more, except those who managed to retain their seats.

The new MPs are getting ready to be sworn into office to begin a new life in Parliament, a new journey in the legislature, one heavily tilted towards the New Patriotic Party majority.

Speaker to be Prof Mike Ocquaye has just walked into the chamber led by KT Hammond in white all waiting to be sworn in.

The roll call in Parliament for the new MPs at 12 midnight marks the beginning of a long night, which will be extended to Saturday morning's swearing-in of Nana Akufo-Addo as president.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com