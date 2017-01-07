Heads of State arrive for President-elect's investiture

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Some African Heads of State have arrived in Ghana for the investiture of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, January 7.

Zambia President, Edgar Lungu and Equatorial Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), on Friday, according to media report monitored by the Ghnana News Agency.

The presidents of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika; Egypt's Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma are also in town.

The rest are Chadian President Idriss DÃ©by, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Hailemariam Desalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia

The reports said they were received by the National Security Minister-designate, Dr Albert Kan Dapaah, Mr Hackman Owusu Agyeman and Papa Owusu Ankomah, officials of the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some spokespersons for the Transition Team told the media earlier in the week that at leads 11 Heads of State would be at the ceremony, with the President of la Cote d' Ivoire, Alassane Dramanne Ouattara being the Special Guest of Honour.

The other expected Heads of State are the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Guinea, Alpha Conde President of Nigeria - Muhammudu Buhari, President of Benin - Alpha Talon, President of Togo - Faure Gnassingbe and President of Gabon - Ali Bongo Ondimba.

GNA