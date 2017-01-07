Profile of Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, Wife of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo was born on the March 12, 1951 to Justice Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph.

Her father was the Speaker of Parliament in the Third Republic of Ghana and Frances Phillipina Griffiths-Randolph (nee Mann).

She attended the Achimota Primary School and continued at the Wesley Grammar School in Accra and then to the Government Secretarial School where she qualified as a Secretary.

She worked at the Merchant Bank in Ghana before relocating to the United Kingdom. She qualified as a Legal Secretary in the United Kingdom and worked for Clifford Chance and Ashurst Morris Crisp both multinational law firms.

She and the President- Elect have five daughters and five grand-children.

Rebecca and Nana Akufo-Addo are both staunch members of the Accra Ridge Church and are committed Christians.

Her hobbies include floristry, interior decoration and reading.

Rebecca loves children and is the Patron of Infanta Malaria a charity dedicated to the prevention of Malaria in children.

She has always been supportive of her husband's career and has maintained an unshakeable belief in his ability to 'Move Ghana Forward'.

As the first Lady her interests will include early childhood malnutrition and education.

