New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Business & Finance | 7 January 2017 00:32 CET

NPP supporters rush for Onaapo cloth

By GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - New clothes for the electoral victory of the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and his inauguration on Saturday; January 7, at the Blackstar Square in Accra, have hit the market.

The clothes including; the inauguration cloth-Nyame Adi Ama Yen, Kalypo, Onaapo, Nana Aba and the battle is the Lord's are selling very fast.

Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL), one of Ghana indigenous textile limited was contracted to print the cloths.

Samuel Hemans-Ardey, the Deputy Marketing Manager, ATL told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Friday that ATL designed and printed four clothes, two for the public while the remaining two were ordered by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives.

Madam Mary Ansongmaa, a trader who sells the clothes at Makola in Accra told the GNA that, 'for the past two weeks, people have been buying the products more than any other cloth'.

Another trader who introduced herself as Madam Gyamfua said the Onaapo and Nana Aba goes for GH¢20 per yard while the Kalypo goes for GH¢25 per yard.

Apart from these clothes other NPP paraphernalia are on high demand. They include; hats, necklace, watches, wrist bands, ear rings, scarves and spectacles.

GNA

By Mercy Manukure, GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

PEACE IS NOT ACHIEVED BY MERE RHETORICS OR SIGNING OF TREATIES BUT IMPORTANTLY BY GRACEFUL ACTIONS
By: FRED EFFAH-YEBOAH -
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img